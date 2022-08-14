Xiaomi launches new smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics company, Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro in China. The new smartwatch cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the silicone strap model. The leather strap variant has been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,900). It is available via Xiaomi’s online store in Black and Silver colours.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 480×480 pixels resolution. It features a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor and a temperature sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2. It packs a 500mAh battery with wireless charging support.