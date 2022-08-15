1 more person died from Chinese manjha this year, bringing total to 4.

In Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park area on Sunday, a 26-year-old businessman died after his neck was allegedly cut by a Chinese ‘manjha,’ the fourth such incident this year, according to police. They said that the event happened near the flyover above Nathu Colony.

Abhishek Kumar, the deceased, managed a tent company, according to the police, who also noted that this year, four other persons have already been died in similar situations. Police said that Kumar was riding a scooter to his house when a stray kite became entangled around his neck.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram stated, ‘We received a PCR call at around 2.51 pm about the incident and were told that a man’s neck was slit by a manjha (glass-coated thread). Within seconds, blood started oozing out from his neck and he fell from the vehicle. A passer-by stopped and tried to help the victim.’

After being taken to a nearby hospital, the man allegedly received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but he later died.