2 soldiers injured in encounter with terrorists

Aizwal: 2 Assam Rifles soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists affiliated with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA). The encounter took place in the Nyasa village in Mon district, Nagaland on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at around 2:35 am.

The jawans have been evacuated to the Jorhat Air Force Hospital for treatment. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

A few days ago, an encounter broke out between the Assam Rifles and the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and the NSCN along the Indo-Myanmar border.