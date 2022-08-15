76th Independence Day celebs: PM Modi addresses nation, urges youth to dedicate next 25 years for nation’s development

New Delhi: On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort, urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation and highlighted five resolves to accomplish the same.

Beginning his speech at the historic Red Fort in Central Delhi, Prime Minister Modi stated that it is a historic day for India as it takes a new path, new pledge with renewed strength. ‘We have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of. By 100 years of independencee, for the next 25 years we need to focus on the 5 resolves – 1. Viksit Bharat (Developed India), 2. Removing every ounce of Gulami (slavery) in us, 3. Work on the pride for our glorious heritage, 4. Ensuring Unity amonst all, 5. Fulfilling our fundamental Duties’, PM Modi said.

‘When dreams are big, the hard work is equally strenuous. We need to be inspired by the sankalp and determination of our freedom fighters who dreamt of a free India. I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India’, the Prime Minister said. He further said that COVID-19 pandemic has been an example of this common consciousness, where citizens came together. ‘From supporting doctors to propelling research to taking vaccines to the remotest parts, we have stood together’, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the world today looks at India with pride, hope and as a problem solver. ‘The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met. My understanding of the spirit of India, made me realise that for growth of NewIndia we needed to ensure inclusive development across the nation- a vision that was held dear by Mahatma Gandhi’, he said. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas and Sabka Prayaas became the cornerstone of ensuring implementation of pro-nation policies and taking development to the last mile.

‘When there is stability in governance, fast decision making, spirit of Jan Bhagidari prevails for nation’s development. As we celebrate 75 years, we need to now move with a renewed focus and resolve for the next 25 years, and this can be made possible through the strength and determination of 130 crore Indians’, he said. PM Modi also recalled the contributions of the women freedom fighters of India. ‘Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Maha’, PM Modi said.

Ahead of his speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the National Flag amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS. This was followed by a shower of flower petals from helicopters. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. A multi-layered security cover along with Facial Recognition System cameras have been installed at each entry and exit points at the fort. Security personnel also deployed trained catchers to ensure that the premises remain monkey-free during the day. As many as 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area were roped in by the police to ensure a clear sky for about three hours on the morning of August 15.