76th Independence Day celebs: PM Modi extends greetings, pays tribute to Gandhiji at Rajghat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted citizens of the country on India’s 76th Independence Day. The PM took to Twitter and wrote, ‘Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!’ He then arrived at Rajghat to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

India is all decked up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15. This day commemorates India’s independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen. The Prime Minister will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort today. He will hoist the ‘Tiranga’ at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Continuing with the traditions, he will then address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Notably, this will be Prime Minister’s ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.

Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this year’s Independence Day is truly special in a number of ways. This Mahotsav (or the grand celebration) is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign is based on five broad themes- Freedom Struggle, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] Over the past 75 weeks, different events based on the themes were organised to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023. As part of the Mahotsav or grand celebration, several events and campaigns have been organised for over the last 75 weeks to celebrate independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements.

The government is also celebrating the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13 said he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement.