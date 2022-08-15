AAP leader says, BJP does not want poor children to learn English

Saurabh Bhardwaj, national spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party, claimed on Monday that the BJP does not want students from poor families to be able to read and speak English fluently. The Delhi MLA was responding to BJP criticism of policies put in place by the state’s Arvind Kejriwal government.

‘Their protest is that Arvind Kejriwal has started a scheme in Delhi so that even the poorest child can speak fluent English. The BJP does not want poor children to read and write and speak fluent English,’ Bhardwaj made the statement in what seems to be a direct reaction to Sudhanshu Trivedi, national spokesperson for the BJP.

Savarkar, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and LK Advani, three of the most prominent RSS figures, according to Saurabh Bhardwaj, all visited English-medium schools. ‘Besides these, Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal, have all studied in English schools. Today, the children of almost all BJP leaders are studying in English schools and universities. The question is why does the BJP not want the poor to learn English? BJP fools the workers and tells them to teach their children in Vidyamandir and make them rioters,’ the AAP leader said.