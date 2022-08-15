Around 100 films registered in ‘C Space’, the OTT platform under Kerala Govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly a hundred movies registered in the OTT platform ‘C Space’ set up by the department of culture to date. The platform will be launched on November 1 this year. With the launch of C Space, it will be the first state-owned OTT platform in India.

The state aims to ensure an income for the producers even if the films ended screening in theatres. The registration of the films on the platform began on June 1 and the new films will be registered only after November 1. The movies released in the past 5 years under the package of Chitranjali, those which bagged the state or national awards, and the movies screened at international film festivals are decided to be incorporated into the platform. Seeking approval for this, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) will send letters to the film producers in the state and request the aid of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

The corporation currently attempts to facilitate better operations of the OTT platform by clarifying the apprehensions of the producers over the new state-run OTT platform. An expert committee with two or three members will be formed to select the films for C Space. The films screened in the theatres under the KSFDC will get priority in the selection. Short films and documentaries will also be included in the C Space. No decision has been taken over the films which are sold to channels.