Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in the commodity market. Spot gold is priced at Rs 52,530 per 10 gram. Spot silver is selling for Rs 59,300 per kg.

24-carat gold was selling for Rs 52,530 per 10 gram in Mumbai and Kolkata, while 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 48,150 in both cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 52,690 and Rs 48,300 per 10 gm, respectively. 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 52,610 and Rs 49,140 in Chennai, respectively.

In the international market, spot gold prices slipped down by 0.4% at $1,794.78 per ounce. US Gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,810.