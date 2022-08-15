Delhi police find missing 16-year-old girl after an overnight search

On Monday, Delhi Police found a missing girl within two hours after the report. A 16-year-old girl’s mother reported her as missing in Chanakya Puri station. In her missing person report, the mother stated that her daughter had been missing since 5:30 on August 14. A competent team was assigned to seek the missing girl.

The cops learned that the girl enjoyed playing the video game ‘Free Fire’ while doing the search. After the minor’s phone was thoroughly analysed, it was found that she had made a few calls before leaving the house.

The police questioned one of her friends. The missing girl’s friend, Vikram Chauhan, received a call from the young person telling him to meet her near Ram Mandir in Sarojini Nagar. The police crew thoroughly scoured the area but were unable to find her.

The girl was located in Gurudwara Bangla Sahib following a thorough search and her phone number was put under monitoring. The girl stated that she had a fight with her mother before leaving the house.