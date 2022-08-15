DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Foreign Portfolio Investors invest Rs 22,452 crore in the Indian markets

Aug 15, 2022, 06:15 pm IST

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained buyers in the Indian markets in August. FPIs invested Rs Rs 22,452 crore in the Indian markets in the  first two weeks of August.

This is the highest investment by FPIs. In July, FPIs invested around Rs 5000 crore in the Indian markets.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)  had turned net buyers for the first time in July. FPIs remained net sellers for  nine months from October 2021 to June 2022. Between October 2021 till June 2022, FPIs sold Rs 2.46 lakh crore in the India equity markets.

