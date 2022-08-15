Fugitive criminal arrested after shootout in Rohini, Delhi

On Sunday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a wanted gangster who had escaped. After exchanging fire, fugitive gangster Parveen Yadav, also known as Model, a resident of Samaipur Badli, reportedly fled, according to Delhi Police. He was arrested in Delhi, close to Ghitorni Village, on Chaudhary Jagat Singh Road.

In the case of a shootout in 2021 that resulted in the death of a law student and the serious injury of his cousin in their car in Delhi’s Rohini area, Yadav offered a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information that resulted in his arrest. According to the Delhi Police, Parveen Yadav has ties to the gangs of Rajesh Bawania, Neetu Dabodia, Ashok Pradhan, etc.

A team of special cells has been working for the past few days to find and arrest the fugitive gangster Parveen Yadav, according to DCP Special Cell Jasmeet Singh. However, the accused often changed his hiding places in the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and other places to avoid being caught while being wanted in numerous terrible cases, including the above murder case.

By allocating sources and mounting surveillance on Yadav’s activities, his possible hiding places, and the people giving him logistical support at the time, Delhi Police was able to acquire information.