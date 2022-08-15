Heavy rains: Temple roof collapses in Kannur

Kannur: Heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds in Kerala’s Kannur district has resulted in the collapse of the roof of the Panoli Ayappa temple in Thalassery, Kavumbhaga. The roof of the temple was shattered after a coconut tree fell on it following incessant rain. The walkway of the temple has also been damaged.

Advocate Narayanan Kooteri (Chairman of the temple trustee board), K.M. Dharampalan (former president), Prem Kumar (Seva Samiti President), and K.M. Damodaran (Secretary) visited the temple to examine the situation and damage caused by the rain. ‘A loss of over one lakh rupees has occurred due to the damage caused to the roof and the pavement. It is necessary to find sufficient funds to renovate the temple, due to the damage by rain, as funds are scarce’, K.M. Dharmapalan (President of Temple Seva Samiti) said. ‘Required funds to renovate the temple can be estimated only after the damage caused has been examined thoroughly. This roof was earlier built 10 years ago with the help of the locals’, K.M. Damodaran (Secretary of Temple Seva Samiti) said.

Earlier, at the beginning of this month, disaster management authorities had advised the citizens to be cautious as they suspected a landslide in the Kannavam forest in Kerala’s Kannur district. Kannur and Kasargod districts of Kerala had received very heavy rainfall in the month of July, causing the rivers of Kasargod to overflow, also causing several houses in Kannur to collapse and get damaged due to the inundation of rainwater inside. The state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier urged the people to be vigilant following the Red and Orange alerts in several parts of the state.