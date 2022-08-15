Independence Day 2022: India’s tricolor unfurled 30 kilometers above the earth: Video

New Delhi: The national flag of India has been hoisted about 30 kilometers above the Earth. Space Kidz India, an organisation promoting space sciences to Indian children has hoisted the national flag above the earth to mark the 75th Independence Day as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

‘Celebrating 75 years of Independence by unfurling the Indian Flag @ 30 km in Near Space. This is a mark of respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to people who are struggling hard to make India proud every day’, tweeted Space Kidz India.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police hoisted national flag in 75 peaks: Video

The national flag was sent to an altitude of 1,06,000 feet above Earth on a balloon that unfurled it.

On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6 — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022

Space Kidz India had recently launched a satellite ‘AzaadiSat’. The satellite was built by 750 schoolgirls. Later the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed that the satellite got placed in an unstable orbit and is not usable anymore.

Earlier Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari shared a photo of the Indian flag at the International Space Station (ISS). ‘On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration’, he tweeted.