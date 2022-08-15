Maruti Suzuki launches Swift S-CNG in India: Features and price

Mumbai: India’s most popular car brand, Maruti Suzuki launched its Swift CNG in the Indian market. The car is launched in two variants- VXi and ZXi. It is priced at Rs 7.77 lakhs and Rs 8.45 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi), respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is the brand’s 9th S-CNG model in India. The company had earlier launched CNG versions of the Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 1 million S-CNG vehicles in the country so far.

The Swift CNG is powered by the 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. The engine delivers top power of 77 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 98.5 Nm at 4300 rpm. It is the most powerful CNG hatchback in the country. Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage 30.90 Km/kg. Maruti Suzuki claims that Swift CNG will be the most fuel-efficient CNG premium hatchback in the country.