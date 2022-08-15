Moderate earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes

Manila: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao region of Philippines. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre informed this. As per EMSC, the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Indian Army soldiers hoist national flag at world’s highest battlefield: Video

The Philippines is regularly struck by earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ is an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.