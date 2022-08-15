Ola Electric launches Ola S1 electric scooter in India: Price and features

Mumbai: India based electric vehicle manufacturer, Ola Electric launched its Ola S1 electric scooter in the country. This is the second electric scooter launched by Ola in India. The new scooter is priced at Rs 99,999.

The pre-booking of the new scooter has already began. One can book the electric scooter at a price of Rs 499. Deliveries will begin from September 2. Ola Si is offered in four colours-y Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Porcelain White, and Neo Mint.

Also Read: Aamir Khan in a ‘state of shock’ after Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure, reveals friend

The scooter has a battery capacity of 3KWh and has a top speed of 95kmph. It offers an ARAI range of 131km and normal range of 101km. The scooter offers three riding modes namely the Eco mode, normal mode, and sports mode. In the eco mode, the scooter gives a range of 128 km, 101 km in normal mode, and 90km in sports mode.

The electric scooter comes with software features like music, Bluetooth connectivity, a navigation system, a companion app, reverse mode, and will support updates into Move OS 3 and beyond.