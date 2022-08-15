Oman Air increases frequency of flights in this route

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has decided to increase the frequency of flights on Muscat-Salalah route. The decision was taken to meet the heavy rush of passengers during the Khareef season.

The air carrier announced that the number of flight service on the route will be increased to 30 flights a day. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Boeing 737 and Airbus A330 for the service.

Also Read: Gulf country extends working hours of healthcare institutions

Khareef is the monsoon season in Salalah in Oman. An annual festival is held there to celebrate it. The event attracts hundreds of tourists from several countries.