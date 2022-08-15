Russian military bombard the Donetsk area of Ukraine

Heavy Russian bombardment and efforts to advance on many towns in the eastern part of Donetsk, which has been a significant theatre of the conflict for nearly six months, were reported by Ukrainian forces, but they claimed to have resisted many of the attacks.

The Kherson region, which is mostly controlled by Russian forces but where Ukrainian troops are rapidly gaining ground, was specifically targeted by Russian bombardment, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southern Ukraine has received a lot of attention as people worry about a catastrophe following recent resumed shelling that Russia and Ukraine blame on one another.

Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, has called for the creation of a demilitarised zone, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers that they will be made a ‘special target’ of Ukrainian forces if they fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant or use it as a shooting vantage point.

On the Dnipro River’s south bank, a sizable reservoir is dominated by the Zaporizhzhia facility. Ukrainian forces in charge of the towns and cities on the other bank have come under heavy fire from the side held by Russia.

In order to inspect the plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency has issued a warning that if fighting continues, a nuclear calamity will occur. Nuclear specialists worry that fighting could harm the reactors or spent fuel pools at the site.

Zelenskiy claimed that Ukraine had repeatedly suggested several arrangements for peace negotiations with the Russian leadership without success.

He stated in a video statement late on Sunday, ‘So we have to protect ourselves, we have to answer every type of horror, every instance of shelling – the tremendous shelling which does not let up for a single day.’