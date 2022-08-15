‘Suspicious’ chat between couple at airport security delays IndiGo flight by 6 hours

The flight from Mangaluru to Mumbai was delayed for six hours after a female passenger reported seeing a potentially dangerous text message on another passenger’s phone. After the crew notified the Air Traffic Controller, the ready-to-take-off aircraft returned to the bay.

According to authorities, before the Sunday night IndiGo flight to Mumbai could take off, all passengers were ordered to exit the plane and their luggage was thoroughly searched for signs of sabotage. A lady on the plane informed the flight attendants that one of the male passengers had a message for him on his phone.

Both the boy and his girlfriend were waiting for flights to Bengaluru at the airport. His girlfriend missed her flight to Karnataka’s capital city because the boy was detained for several hours and ultimately denied boarding. After a thorough examination of the luggage, all 185 passengers were allowed to board the planes bound for Mumbai at 5 p.m. According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, no report was filed until midnight because it was just a casual conversation between two friends about safety.