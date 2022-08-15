These 5 missteps will ruin your sex life

It is a widely accepted fact that sex is one of the ingredients that’s most crucial to making long-term relationships live. But in relationships sometimes there occur dry spells. There are several reasons for this.

Here are some factors that will ruin your sex life.

Excessive stress: Excessive stress will ruin your love life. Stress whether it is from job, household duties or even from experimenting in bed will harm your sex life. Stress distracts our ability to focus and it also increases cortisol levels. Higher cortisol level reduce testosterone and other hormone production.

Sleep disturbance: Sleep disturbance will also reduce sex drive. Sex will never happen if you work too much and don’t get enough rest since your body will be exhausted by the end of the day.

Hormone imbalance: Low testosterone level and hormone imbalance will affect negatively sex life.

Regular arguments between couples: Every partnership has disagreements, but it all depends on how often and how intensely. Sex life will be influenced by the arguments. So in order to have a good sex life, you must avoid unhealthy arguments.

Disappointing sex: Sex without satisfaction will lead to boredom. Sometimes the partner doesn’t satisfy you, and after so many letdowns, you just don’t feel like it. This can be overcome by open communication.