These herbs help you to stay healthy

High cholesterol level is not good for the body. High cholesterol level lead to several diseases. The main reasons for high cholesterol level are accumulation of extra fat in the body, lack of physical activities, poor diet and genes.

5 herbs that can reduce high cholesterol levels:

Basil: An essential oil named Eugenol present in basil helps in reduction of high cholesterol levels. Its antifungal and anti-bacterial elements help to remove toxins from the body.

Fenugreek: An element called Ethyl acetate present in fenugreek helps reduce cholesterol levels in the blood.

Ginger: Ginger is rich in bioactive compounds and hence reduces the risk of coronary heart diseases by controlling the cholesterol levels in the blood.

Turmeric: The curcumin present in turmeric prevents hardening of the arteries. Also its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help in lowering high cholesterol levels.

Garlic: Garlic keeps the stomach and heart healthy. With regulating proper blood flow in the body, compounds and minerals like Allicin, Manganese and Phosphorus present in garlic helps in controlling high cholesterol levels.