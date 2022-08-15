THIS country becomes the first nation to approve Omicron vaccine!

Britain has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron variant. According to Reuters, the UK medicine regulator (MHRA) has approved Moderna’s ‘bivalent’ vaccine as an adult booster.

The decision was based on clinical trial data showing that the booster elicited ‘a strong immune response’ against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 virus, according to the FDA.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency also cited an exploratory study in which the shot was found to generate a good immune response against the currently dominant Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.