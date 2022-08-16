A three-day-a-week deadline is set by Apple for its employees; Get details here

Apple announced on Monday that its employees will be expected to return to the office three days per week beginning next month, on September 5. According to reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook sent out an email informing employees of the changes that would be implemented in the coming days. Apple employees are currently working twice a week from their offices. However, under the new rules, all employees in the Bay Area will be required to report to the office on Tuesday and Thursday.

Individual teams will be chosen or decided upon for the third day. Meanwhile, the option to work from home will be available for only two days. ‘ Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days per week, with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams, ‘Cook wrote in an internal memo.

‘In terms of timing, many locations around the world are in various stages, and more information will be provided shortly. We plan to start our new adjusted pilot with all employees in the office three days a week beginning the week of September 5th in Santa Clara Valley ‘, added Apple’s CEO. It is worth noting that Apple attempted to launch its pilot program a year ago. Employees were expected to return to work in May. However, the increased number of Covid cases slowed the process.

Apple’s culture is heavily reliant on employees collaborating and innovating new products. In-person meetings, demos, and physical touch have been used to shape the company’s products, which have been lacking in recent years. Apple appears to be reaffirming its belief in office culture by recalling its employees, albeit with a hybrid twist.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software, expanded on Cook’s email, saying that September will mark the official start of Apple’s next hybrid chapter. ‘Needless to say, this next phase is a pilot, so one thing we can be certain of is that we will learn a lot in the coming months. I’m excited for this next chapter and all that lies ahead,’ he signed off by saying.