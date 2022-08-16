Adele denies engagement rumours with Rich Paul

Adele has denied every rumour that she is engaged to Rich Paul. Adele reportedly denied the rumour in a recent interview with the fashion magazine Elle, according to Page Six. After images of the artist wearing a massive diamond ring appeared online, internet users began to think that she was allegedly engaged.

According to Page Six, the singer will appear in the magazine’s September issue. ‘I’m not engaged,’ she said, according to Page Six. Boy, ‘I simply adore fine jewellery.’ According to Page Six, Adele acknowledged falling in love with Rich Paul during the same interview.

‘I`m not married. I`m not married!’ She said, while answering a question on whether she is tying the knot soon. She, however, soon added, ‘I`m just in loooove! I`m happy as I`ll ever be. I might as well be married.’

‘I’ve never experienced such intense affection. Paul has my complete obsession, and I absolutely want more children, she added. Being a matriarch and a homemaker helps me with my music, and having a secure existence ‘Adele added in the interview.

According to Page Six, Adele and Paul’s relationship appeared to go through a tough patch early this year, but things now appear to be going well.