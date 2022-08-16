Alwar mob lynching case; Rajasthan Police arrests 7 accused

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan Police made seven arrests in relation to the Alwar mob lynching case. On suspicion of stealing, the accused is accused of killing a 50-year-old man. Sayabu, Vikram Khan, Asad Khan, Pola Khan, and Talim are among the accused. Additionally, a car that the accused allegedly used was seized.

The other lynching accused are being sought out and are allegedly under arrest. The alleged lynching of Chiranji Lal Saini, 50, on suspicion of stealing prompted protests in Govindgarh, in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

The way Chiranji Lal was attacked on August 14 has caused palpable rage among Alwar’s Rupbaas. On Monday, Lal died from his wounds in a hospital in Jaipur. Around 20 people brutally beat Saini, a vegetable trader by trade. He died while receiving treatment. Yogesh, the victim’s son, made a complaint, and as a result, an investigation was started.