Anytime, everywhere, this bionic arm may be updated with new gestures.

Numerous advancements have been made in the field of prosthetics, however it has been difficult to modify the products because of the difficulties machine learning has encountered.

But a recent invention from a British business named Covvi has identified a workable solution to the problem. Utilizing ‘electrical impulses from the muscles in the upper arm into movement controlled by motors,’ the ‘Nexus Hand’ will enable users to carry out tasks like holding a glass or unlocking a door. Additionally, it can always be updated via the built-in Bluetooth technology.

Jessica Smith, an Australian paralympian who competed in swimming at the 2004 Athens Paralympics, will use the bionic arm. ‘There’s always been an association between the fact this prosthetic aid didn’t actually help, it created the most traumatic event in my life,’ she told in an interview.

Simon Pollard, the company’s founder, described the Bluetooth accessory attached to the bionic arm as ‘a first of its sort.’ In an official release, he remarked, ‘The idea that we can adjust some of the things that the consumer wants remotely is a pretty strong thing and a first to market.’