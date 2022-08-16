Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Gold prices were trading lower in India on Tuesday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 1.07% or Rs 562 lower at Rs 52,023 per 10 gram. On Friday, the yellow metal ended at Rs 52,585. Silver futures were trading Rs 1,266 or 2.14% lower at Rs 58010 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,400, lower by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4800.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,777.46 per ounce. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,793.90 per ounce.