Deep-sea organism resembling an alien is given the name ‘Darth Vader’ by scientists.

Giant isopods have recently been discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, where they have been named ‘Darth Vader of the oceans’ due to their likeness to the ‘Star Wars’ antagonist.

The research revealed that the newly discovered species, which has been given the name ‘genus Bathynomus,’ is almost 250% larger than the typical variety. The discovery, which was made in the benthic zone, the deepest part of the water, is a substantial addition to what is already known, according to the official announcement.

‘It’s possible that the ecological variety of the Gulf of Mexico is more intricate than previously believed. I had doubts. I always assumed it was B. giganteus because the Enoshima Aquarium in Japan exclusively purchased B. giganteus,’ Huang Ming-Chih, the study’s lead author, told Live Science.

Huang made the discovery when he bought the specimen from the Enoshima Aquarium in Japan, thinking it was a B. giganteus. The team’s investigation revealed that it was distinct at the cellular level and displayed characteristics that had not been discovered previously.