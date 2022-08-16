Dell launches new laptop in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Mumbai: American technology company that develops, sells, repairs, and supports computers and related products and services, Dell has launched its new laptop named ‘Dell XPS 13 9315’ in the Indian markets. Dell claimed that this new laptop is its thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop. The laptop is 13.99 mm thin and 1.7kg lightweight aluminium body.

The new laptop is priced at Rs. 1,12,480 for the model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 1230U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 16GB +512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,32,480. The model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1250U processor along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs. 1,42,480. It will be available for purchase from August 25 in Sky colour at select Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and via Dell’s website.

The laptop is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Evo processor paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and runs on Windows 11 Pro . It packs a 51Whr long-lasting battery. The new XPS 13 also features Express Charge support that is said to charge the battery to 80% with 80 minutes of charging.

It sports a 13.4-inch Infinity Edge Anti-Glare display with a full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It is equipped with a dual-sensor camera setup, dual-array microphones, a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity.