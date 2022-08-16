Emirates Airlines announces Airbus A380 service to this Indian city

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that it will use its Airbus A380 aircraft on the Dubai- Bengaluru route. Thus, Emirates Airlines will become the first airline to operate scheduled passenger services utilizing the A380 aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The service will begin from October 30.

Airbus A380 is the world’s largest commercial aircraft in service. The daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569 with an aircraft in a three-class configuration, offering seats in Economy Class, Business Class and First Class.

This is the second Indian city in which the airline operates its A380 aircraft. At, present the airline operates A380 aircraft in the Dubai-Mumbai route.