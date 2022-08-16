Explosion at fireworks warehouse kills 16

Yerevan: The death toll from a blast that took place at fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia on Sunday surged to 16. More than 62 people were injured in blast. Rescue workers have recovered more bodies from the site. 17 people are reported to be still missing.

The actual cause of the blast is yet not ascertained. As per reports, 2 large explosions brought down part of the warehouse building. The Armenian government announced that it would declare a day of mourning after the rescue operation is over.