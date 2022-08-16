Films aren’t working in South either, people have no money: Anurag Kashyap

According filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, people don’t have enough money and want to be certain about a movie before paying for it. The filmmakers were responding to a query regarding the failure of famous Bollywood films to perform well at the box office.

Two of the most popular films, starring the top Hindi movie stars, were released last week to poor box office results. Raksha Bandhan, which stars Akshay Kumar, made 28 crore in four days while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha made 46 crore in five. On August 11, both movies premiered to mixed reviews.

Anurag said to Bollywood Now when asked what might be lacking in Hindi movies for them to suffer at the box office, ‘Nobody is lacking. How do you know Southern movies work. One film worked in Kannada and Tamil and two each in Hindi and Telugu. You wouldn’t names of Telugu, same in Tamil and Kannada films that released over past few weeks. That is because films are not working there either. The main problem is that people do not have the money. You are paying GST on paneer. You are paying GST on your food. The calls for boycott, boycott Bollywood, boycott this and that ..all those trend so you may get distracted (from the real issue). And, with their money, people wish to spend on a film when they are completely sure the film will be liked by all. Or, if people have been waiting for the film for years. RRR for example, people have been waiting for SS Rajamouli’s film ever since Bahubali. KGF 2 was also much-awaited film, ever since the success of KGF.’

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also a sequel and people were waiting. Now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi, people stepped out and watched it because of the good word of mouth. The film picked over time. People do not have too much money in their pockets. We must talk about the dangerous economic slump in our country, but we do not want to talk about these and are instead stuck with Bollywood or cricket,’ he added.