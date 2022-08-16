Follow these to prevent kidney diseases

According to experts, approximately 800 per million population are affected by Chronic Kidney Disease in India. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of kidney disease.

Preventive measures:

Beware of the seven S of this disease and keep the following in check – Sugar, Salt, Stress, Smoking, Sedentary lifestyle, Spirits i.e., alcohol and Sleep (the lack of it).

Keep conditions leading to kidney damage such as high BP and diabetes in check.

Consult your doctor to guide you about kidney health and give you a regular schedule for testing as early-stage CKD may not show symptoms.

Approach your doctor immediately for urinary tract infections, if left untreated they can damage kidneys.

Eat healthy and opt for foods beneficial for overall health like fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains and a low-fat diet.

Also Read: These herbs help you to stay healthy

Reduce the intake of salt and sugar.

Exercise at least 20 minutes per day. Ask your doctor for advice on the type and level of exercise suitable for you.

Quit smoking and use of tobacco products.

Minimise your intake of alcohol and avoid it altogether if possible.

Get 8 hours of sleep every night.

Manage your stress and anxiety levels with activities such as yoga, breathing exercises etc.