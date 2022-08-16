Following their Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning a three-day celebration.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting married a second time. You did read that correctly. The couple, who wed in July of this year, will continue to celebrate their union this weekend with a three-day wedding extravaganza, Page Six said.

‘Everything will revolve around J.Lo. Ben wants her to be the centre of attention on their special day a source informed the newspaper. The insider continued, ‘Their three-day intimate celebration for relatives and friends will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday.’

The pair will cap their weekend with a BBQ and picnic on Sunday after the official ceremony on Saturday.

In July, fans were shocked when Ben, 49, and Jennifer, 53, revealed they were married at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The famous couple began dating after working together on the film ‘Gigli’ in 2001, and they got engaged the following year.

She stated in the newsletter that the ceremony was ‘exactly what we wanted,’ adding, ‘So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.’