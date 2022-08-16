For the first time in 25 years, Johnny Depp will direct a movie.

When he appeared in court earlier this year on domestic abuse allegations against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s career appeared to be almost finished. Now, though, he is reinventing himself. The American jury ruled mostly in Depp’s favour, and the actor-musician hasn’t looked back since. The actor has previously relaunched his career as a musician, and now sources claim he is ready to take the helm once more after a 25-year absence.

According to rumours, Depp will return to directing next year with the untitled ‘Modigliani’ biopic on artist Amedeo Modigliani. According to reports, Depp and actor Al Pacino will also work together to co-produce the movie. The cast of the film has not been revealed so far. It is also not certain if Depp will act in the film.

According to reports, Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski adapted Dennis McIntyre’s book for the big screen for Depp’s movie. The movie will tell the story of the renowned artist who resided in Paris at the beginning of the 20th century.

The next role for Depp will be playing Louis XV of France in the upcoming movie ‘Jeanne du Barry.’ His first film since his widely reported defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which was resolved in June of this year, will be released in June.