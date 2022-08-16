Gulf country stops issuing family and tourist visas

Kuwait: The Interior Ministry in Kuwait has decided to stop issuing all kinds of family and tourist visas, including family reunion visas. The suspension will remain in force until further notice.

Certain categories of expats such as doctors are excluded from this decision, while family reunion visas that have already been issued are still valid.

As per government sources, the ministry took this decision as work is underway to amend the mechanism for issuing visas. The ministry will launch new procedures and conditions for visa issuance.

As per reports, all residency affairs departments in the six governorates received verbal instructions on Monday to stop all types of entry visas for expatriates until new instructions are issued.