Include these in your diet to increase weight

A healthy diet is essential to have a healthy and fit body. There are some healthy ways to gain weight.

Here are some food items that will help you to gain weight:

Protein: Including protein in your diet will help gaining weight. Lean people should start eating foods that are high in protein. Include nuts, cheese, eggs, fish, yogurt, chicken, and beef in your diet.

Sweet potato: Foods high in starch can help to weight gain. Eat plenty of vegetables, carrots, potatoes, and sweet potatoes. You can also increase the amount of oats, barley, rice, etc. Eating more fiber-rich foods is good for strengthening muscles and keeping the body healthy.

Carbohydrates: Include plenty of carbohydrate-rich foods in your diet. You can eat lean meat, lean milk, vegetables, fruits, porridge and chicken.

Bananas: Make it a habit to drink every glass of milk in the morning and evening to gain weight.