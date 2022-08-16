Kashmiri Pandit gunned down, brother injured by terrorists in Shopian

Shopian: Terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured his brother on Tuesday at an apple orchard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, which had seen similar attacks on the minority community in April. The victim Sunil Kumar Pandit had gone with his brother Pitambar Nath Pandit alias Pintu to his orchard in Chotigam village of Shopian along with their cattle when they were attacked with AK-47 assault rifle.

‘Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow’, a police spokesperson tweeted. According to police officials, two terrorists came to the orchard in the forenoon. While one started firing with his AK-47 rifle on the brothers, the other captured the act on his mobile phone camera. Sunil Kumar, who leaves behind four daughters and his wife, died on the spot, and his brother was battling for life at an army hospital.

Terrorists had struck in the same village in April when they opened fire on Kashmiri Pandit chemist Balkrishen Bhat alias Sonu Kumar, who miraculously escaped death. He was injured and remained in hospital for a long period. After the incident, the administration had assured that the presence of security forces where minorities were living would be increased.

There has been a sudden spike in attacks on minorities, labourers and police personnel in the valley since the beginning of this year. The death toll in targeted attacks has gone up to 21 this year which includes two Kashmiri Pandits. An obscure Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claimed responsibility for the attack but security forces believe it to be an act by the terrorists of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.