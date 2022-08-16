New York Governor says, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru inspire others about Democracy

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday that Indian leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru inspired others, such as Dr. Martin Luther King, about democracy and non-violence, underscoring how the values of inclusion, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech, and religion bind India and the US.

Ms. Hochul added that India and the US stand firm with the same common awareness of what it is like to reject colonial control in her address to members of the Indian-American community at the Queens Museum during an event to celebrate Indian Independence Day.

‘This marks 75 years since India freed itself from the colonial yoke and people were able to start on that path toward true democracy,’ Ms Hochul said. ‘In the United States, we stand firm with that same shared understanding of what it’s like to reject colonial rule, to embrace democracy and to foster our shared democratic values of inclusion, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech, and of course, freedom of religion. So these are the values that bind us together – India, United States of America. It is shared and we learn from each other,’ she said.

