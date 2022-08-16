Oman Air increase frequency of flights to these cities

Muscat: Oman Air has decided to increase the frequency of flights to Turkey. The national air carrier of Oman will increase flight services to Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey.

The air carrier has increased frequencies between Muscat and Trabzon from 3 weekly flights to 5 weekly flights and between Muscat and Istanbul from 7 weekly flights to 8 weekly flights. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 aircrafts on the Muscat- Istanbul route and Boeing 737 flight on the Muscat- Trabzon route.

Passengers can check the up-to-date flight schedules and times and book their tickets on omanair.com. They can also book a customized Istanbul and Trabzon holiday package through Oman Air Holidays.