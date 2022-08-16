Renowned Malayalam author Narayan passes away

Ernakulam: Popular Malayalam novelist and Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Narayan (82) Passed away in Ernakulam on Tuesday. He was under treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. Narayan, who was an employee in the postal department, breathed his last after experiencing breathing issues on Tuesday noon at his residence in Elamakkara.

Born in 1940 at Kadayathur in Idukki district of Kerala, Narayan is often referred to as the first tribal novelist from Kerala in literary discourses. He belongs to the Malayarayar tribe. His debut novel ‘Kocharethi’, which explored the life, history and miseries of the Malayarayar tribe won him the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 1998.

‘Kocharethi’, ‘Ooralikudi’, ‘Vandanam’ , ‘Aaranu Tholkunnavar’, and ‘Ee Vazhiyil Aalere Illa’ are his popular novels. Narayan has also won Thoppil Ravi Foundation Award, Abu Dhabi Shakthi Award and Swami Ananda Theertha Award. He is survived by his wife Latha. His last rites will be performed at Nadukani after a public homage at his residence and educational institution in Nadukani.