Researchers change the blood type of kidney donors to improve the quantity of organs available for transplant.

The blood type of the donor’s kidneys has been successfully changed by scientists in order to boost the quantity of organs available for transplant.

Researchers highlighted the ramifications of the discovery, saying it will be especially helpful for minority groups since they have a tougher time finding a match.

Black and other ethnic minority groups frequently have to wait a year longer than white patients because they are more likely to have the uncommon B-type blood group.

For an organ transplant to be effective, the recipient and donor must share the same blood type.

While 33% of kidney transplant waiting lists are made up of members of those communities, black and other minority ethnic donors made up just over 9% of all organ donations in the years 2020–21.

Researchers altered the blood type to the universal O because it can be used for persons of any blood type, enabling more transplants to be performed.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge employed a normothermic perfusion equipment that links with a human kidney to flush blood loaded with an enzyme through the deceased donor’s kidney, ensuring that oxygenated blood travels through the organ to preserve it better for future use.