Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Aug 16, 2022, 05:10 pm IST

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher today. In the last four weeks, the Indian equity indices  have gained almost 11%. Thus, the indices recouped  all of the losses they have sustained in 2022.

BSE Sensex climbed  379.43 points or 0.64% to 59,842.21. Only 5 of the 30 stocks that are part of the BSE Sensex closed lower.  NSE Nifty gained  127.10 points or 0.72% to 17,825.25. NSE Nifty registered its highest level since April 5 at close.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and NTPC.

Indian markets were shut on Monday due to the  75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The forex  and debt markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of ‘Parsi New Year’.

