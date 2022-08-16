Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher today. In the last four weeks, the Indian equity indices have gained almost 11%. Thus, the indices recouped all of the losses they have sustained in 2022.

BSE Sensex climbed 379.43 points or 0.64% to 59,842.21. Only 5 of the 30 stocks that are part of the BSE Sensex closed lower. NSE Nifty gained 127.10 points or 0.72% to 17,825.25. NSE Nifty registered its highest level since April 5 at close.

Also Read: Wholesale Price Inflation declines in India

The top gainers in the market were HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and NTPC.

Indian markets were shut on Monday due to the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The forex and debt markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of ‘Parsi New Year’.