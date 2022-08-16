Xiaomi launches new budget smart TV in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics brand, Xiaomi launched new budget smart TV in the Indian markets. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch is priced at Rs. 16,999. It will go on sale in the country through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers in Black colour.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch runs on PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 11. The smart TV is by a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It has an HD-Ready (768 x 1,366 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The TV offers DTS-X and Dolby Audio support alongside Xiaomi’s in-house Vivid Picture Engine.

Also Read: Dell launches new laptop in India: Details inside

Connectivity options include 2 HDMI 2.0 and 2 USB ports as well as an AVI input, 3.5mm audio jack, an Ethernet port, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. It has 2 speakers with a total of 24W audio output.