4 died, 2 injured as truck falls on car

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, at least 4 people lost their lives and 2 others were injured as a heavily-loaded truck overturned and fell on their car. The accident took place on the outskirts of Gurgaon on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in the early hours of Tuesday. The speeding speeding truck went over the divider and overturned on the car.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 105 trains today: Full list

6 people, including 2 women and a driver, were returning to Noida from Udaipur. The deceased include a woman, 3 men including the driver. Police has registered an FIR.