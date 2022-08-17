Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw: Indian, Bangladeshi expats win Dh1.7 million

Abu Dhabi: Indian and Bangladeshi expats won Dh1.7 million in weekly draws and a summer bonanza cash giveaway held by Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi. 1 lucky winner took home Dh500,000 and 4 other winners each took home Dh300,000 in the weekly draws.

Colin D’Souza, an Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi won Dh500,000 at the ‘Big Summer Bonanza’.

Noushad Kutty, an Indian expat based in Qatar, won Dh300,000. Damisetti Rama Kiran Kumar, an Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi won Dh300,000. He will share the prize money with his 10 friends who pooled money to buy the ticket.

Fayas Padinharayil, an Indian expat based in Sharjah for the past seven years, won Dh300,000 in the third weekly draw. Rinku Deb Rada Kanta, a Bangladeshi expat based in Sharjhah, won Dh300,000 in the final weekly draw of July.