Advantages of eating eggplant

Originally from the Indian subcontinent, eggplants are currently grown all over the world. While some people like the name ‘aubergine,’ we Indians prefer the name ‘baigan.’

You might be shocked to learn that, despite being used as a vegetable, eggplants are actually fruits. Aubergines come in a variety of sizes and shapes and can be prepared in a number of ways. Baingans are completely safe to eat and are packed with advantages.

Eggplants are rich in phytonutrients, a substance that is proven to support brain health. Including eggplant in your diet can improve your mental health and help you remember things better. The phytonutrients also improve cognitive functions, which improves brain functionality.

Eggplant consumption has been related to better bone health. The phenolic chemicals that give eggplant its glossy purple appearance do much more than just provide colour; they also have other beneficial effects.

Eating eggplants can help with conditions like osteoporosis because the plant ingredient is known to be beneficial for bone health. Eating eggplant can benefit your bones because it is high in calcium and iron.

Eggplants are high in fibre and low in cholesterol. Because they are low in fat, eggplants are a great complement to a diet plan for losing weight. Because eggplants are high in fibre, they tend to keep you fuller for longer, which raises your satiety level.