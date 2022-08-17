Air carrier announces direct flights from this Gulf country

Doha: The flag carrier of Algeria, Air Algérie has announced new direct commercial passenger flight service from Qatar. The air carrier will operate two flights per week between Algiers and Doha. The service connecting Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha and Houari Boumediene Airport (ALG) in Algiers will be on Thursday and Saturday.

The flight will depart at 10:30 (Doha local time) from Qatar and will arrive , in ALG at 15:05 (Algiers local time). The return flight will depart ALG at 00:45 am (Algiers local time) and will arrive in DOH at 09:00 (Doha local time). The airline will deploy its Airbus A330 with 18 Business Class seats, 14 Economy Premium seats and 219 Economy Class seats for the service.

This is the 45th international route for Air Algérie. Ticket price from Algiers starts at DZD 64200 all taxes included round trip. The flight from Doha starts at QR 2,200 all taxes included.