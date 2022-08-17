Europa, a moon of Jupiter, may hold the key to discovering extraterrestrial life.

Over the years, scientists have been intensely interested in the search for extraterrestrial life, and it appears that Europa, Jupiter’s second Galilean Moon, may provide some important clues.

NASA investigations from recent years revealed that Europa has an icy crust and an inside system of oceans that may be essential for hosting life.

Ocean water can ‘somehow passes through the shell and reaches the surface,’ according to Alyssa Rhoden, a principal scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado, who has been studying the moon since the 1970s.

‘The photos I’ve been using to conduct my research on Europa for the past 22 years have remained consistent. Therefore, I would say that I am extremely thrilled for the new data sets that Clipper will provide. There are definitely a lot of ways it will affect habitability, but what I am most curious to see is any signs of liquid water inside the ice shell’ He clarified.

As a result, it has been hypothesised that the moon of Jupiter may actually be a planet that supports life. Professor of Earth and Planetary Science at UC Berkeley and geophysicist Michael Manga backed the notion by pointing out that Europa is quite similar to Earth.