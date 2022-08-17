Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The sustained foreign fund inflows and the positive opening in the domestic equities supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.32 against the US dollar. During trading, it then gained further to reach at 79.30, registering a rise of 44 paise over the last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at 79.74 against the US dollar. Forex markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday for Independence Day and Parsi New Year, respectively.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.06% to 106.44. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,376.84 crore.